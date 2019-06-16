Family says missing KC girl could be with teenage boy or much older man, concerned for her safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are seeking help in locating a 12-year-old girl Sunday who they say is a runaway and is considered endangered.

Police said Gillian A. Swain was last seen on Saturday in the area of Green Hills and Barry Road.

Swain is described as standing 5'6" and weighing 110 pounds.

Swain's mom Chandra Williams said her daughter spent the night at a friends. That friend's mom called Williams at 7 a.m. Sunday saying Swain was gone.

Williams got word her daughter might be in Raytown. KCPD and Raytown police helped her search several different areas but they found nothing.

Based on tips, Williams said her 12-year-old could be with a teenage boy or much older man in his mid thirties or forties.

Her family is very concerned for her well-being and safety.

Swain ran away from home last week. Williams said before that, they've never had an issue like this. Leading her to believe Swain is in danger.

"We're terrified, shaking all day, I haven't slept in more than 30 hours," Williams said. "This whole last week we've had multiple conversations about things and she cried to me and apologized and we cried together and talked about things so this really did kind of come out of the blue."

Williams said Gillian found a way to turn off the App she uses to track her daughter's location.

If located please call 911 or notify the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.