Hit and run crash leaves pedestrian with serious injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday morning police responded to 31st and Benton Boulevard to investigate a woman struck by a vehicle.

According to police investigators, the woman was getting into a vehicle parked along the south side of 31st Street just east of Benton. A vehicle traveling west lost control, crossed the roadway, and struck the woman trying to get into her car. The suspect vehicle fled the scene and was last seen driving north on Benton. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital with severe leg injuries.

This hit and run crash remains under investigation.