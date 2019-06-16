KC native and current Clippers guard Landry Shamet back in town to host camp for kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Former Park Hill High School and current Los Angeles Clippers guard Landry Shamet will host a camp for kids this summer.

His camp in Kansas City will be July 22-23 at Park Hill High School. You can sign up for the came by clicking here.

FOX4's Harold Kuntz caught up with Shamet to discuss what the camp means to him, to give back to kids in Park Hill, growing up in a single parent household, working with the Boys and Girls Club, his rookie season which featured him playing with both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Clippers and being back home.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

