KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are seeking help in locating a 12-year-old girl Sunday who they say is a runaway and is considered endangered.

Police said Gillian A. Swain was last seen on Saturday in the area of Green Hills and Barry Road.

Her family is very concerned for her well-being and safety.

Swain is described as standing 5’6″ and weighing 110 pounds.

If located please call 911 or notify the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.