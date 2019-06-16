Local soccer players working towards dream of one day playing in the World Cup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- It's hard to find an empty soccer field in Kansas City.

Across the metro, you'll find plenty of girls hard at work honing their skills.

"Kansas City has been known for quite a while now as a hotbed for youth soccer players, especially on the female side," Sporting Blue Valley Club Director, Colin Bulwich said.

His soccer club has produced its fair share of elite talent. One of its latest is Amelia Horton. She's a star on the rise.

Horton already represents Team USA, playing here at home and around the world for the U-17 team. For her, it's a thrill and a challenge.

"It's super fun being around that environment, the high level of competition. Everybody's really pushing each other," Horton said.

"I think I am a little surprised. I don't think that either of us ever thought that anything like this would ever happen," Amelia's father, Adic Horton said.

Playing on this big a stage, used to be just a dream for Horton. But the stiff competition she faces on a daily basis in Kansas City, prepared her for this moment.

"I just think that with everybody working so hard and pushing themselves to be at the next level...it`s really hard to get there so, they're always constantly have to work to be the best," Horton said.

She's working to be the best, just like Missouri commit, Madilyn Hamline. She realizes representing the red, white and blue, isn't some unattainable goal.

"Every girl, especially my age, envisions that. It's a dream that you grow up with. The dedication and the heart that you put into it, is where you find yourself on that field," Hamline said.

There's no shortage of soccer talent in the metro. So, we could very well see a number of local girls in the next World Cup.