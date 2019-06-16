Man critically injured in Saturday night shooting

Posted 11:50 am, June 16, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot in the street late Saturday night near 35th and Askew Avenue.

According to police, officers were called to the area to investigate reports of a shooting shortly after 11 p.m. They discovered a man with multiple gunshot wounds laying in the street. The victim was unable to give a statement about the shooting at that time, and no one at the scene was willing to offer a statement or description of what happened. The man was transported to a nearby hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.