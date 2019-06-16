× Man critically injured in Saturday night shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot in the street late Saturday night near 35th and Askew Avenue.

According to police, officers were called to the area to investigate reports of a shooting shortly after 11 p.m. They discovered a man with multiple gunshot wounds laying in the street. The victim was unable to give a statement about the shooting at that time, and no one at the scene was willing to offer a statement or description of what happened. The man was transported to a nearby hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.