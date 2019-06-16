Mayoral candidates cover ground in KC as countdown to election day continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas city mayor's race is on Tuesday and both campaigns for Jolie Justus and Quinton Lucas are hoping Kansas Citians will turn out to vote in their favor.

"Kansas City has really been on a role for the last eight years, but that success is fragile and we really need someone who has a steady hand, who has a proven track record. My 13 years as an elected official, I've been able to prove that, that's exactly what I do," Justus said. "I get things done and I know that's exactly what people are looking for in the next mayor of Kansas City."

FOX4 caught up with the candidates at their respective campaign headquarters as they continue to reach the undecided voters.

"I'm somebody who reaches out in every community. I'm somebody who has worked, and has real substantive accomplishments," Lucas said. "I grew up in homelessness, but was able to have great opportunities in Kansas City. I want that shared in every part of the community and I think as we think about the future I'm the choice for you."

Each candidate spent the weekend in campaign mode, hoping to swing the remaining undecided voters.

The latest Missouri Scout Survey conducted by Remington research group shows the race tightening with Quinton Lucas taking 42 percent of the vote and Jolie Justus with 39 percent. Nineteen percent of voters in that poll were still undecided.

Polls open Tuesday at 6 a.m. Stay tuned to FOX4 on election night for complete coverage.