Ottawa man seriously injured in motorcycle crash on I-35

Posted 5:56 pm, June 16, 2019, by , Updated at 05:55PM, June 16, 2019

OTTAWA, Kan. — An Ottawa man is suspected to have serious injuries following a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon.

The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. on Interstate 35 near K-68 Hwy, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The 44-year-old driver was merging onto I-35 northbound from K-68 when he lost control of the motorcycle. He then slid and came to a rest in the northbound merging lane of I-35, according to KHP.

The driver was taken to Ransom Memorial Hospital with suspected serious injury.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

