KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a van early Sunday morning in eastern Kansas City.

According to police investigators, shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday morning, a woman was lying in the eastbound lane of 47th Street just east of Ridgeway when she was struck by a Ford E-150 van traveling east. The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This accident remains under investigation.