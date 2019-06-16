Sugar Creek Taco Bell employees step up to help elderly man in drive-thru

SUGAR CREEK, Mo. — Three employees at a metro Taco Bell are getting some attention on social media after they went out of their way to help an elderly man Sunday.

Tosha Lindquist said she was sitting at the Taco Bell in Sugar Creek, Missouri with her family around 2 p.m. when someone in the drive-thru ran out of gas.

Lindquist said the driver of the vehicle was an elderly, disabled man. She said the three employees named Jessica, Caleb and Issac, immediately went out and push the man’s SUV into a parking spot.

Jessica then went in her own vehicle and returned with a full gas can for the customer.

“They’re are fantastic examples of upstanding citizens,” Lindquist said in a post in the Independence Missouri Community Awareness Facebook group.

Lindquist said after talking with Caleb she learned that the man in the SUV had just got out of the hospital and still had his bracelets on.

She tells FOX4 it would be awesome to see these three employees get some great recognition.