Trenton community holds vigil for officer injured in shooting

TRENTON, Mo. -- Jasmine Diab's friends describe her as fun, bubbly, selfless and someone always willing to go above and beyond for other.

As the 24-year-old officer and mother continues to recover in the hospital, Trenton community members gathered to pray for a complete recovery.

Head bowed and eyes closed. Trenton community members gathered on Sunday to pray for police officer Diab.

"We come together trusting in something that's greater than us and do what we cannot do," Trenton Fire Department Chaplin, Doug Franklin said.

Police say Diab was shot in the stomach Friday while transporting a prisoner. Her friends and loved ones are still grappling with the fact this happened to someone in their small community.

"It was very shocking because I mean, you hear about it in the bigger cities and places like that, But you would never expect it from a small town," Diab's boyfriend's mother, Donna Rishel said.

This community's grown to love Diab in a short amount of time. She joined the police department in June 2017.

Just by looking at the crow holding vigil for Diab, one can tell she's touched many lives.

"It's very heartwarming knowing that everyone really does care about her. Even though it's a bad condition that she's in," Diab's friend, Heather Berry said.

As folks pray for Diab's healing, they also pray this never happens again.

"I just hope and pray that people who see this and people that are having problems, get the help that they need. Let God be in your life and help you," Rishel said.

After another operation on Sunday, Diab's friends tell FOX4 that she's still in critical condition, but is in good spirits.

