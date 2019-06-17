1 person dead after truck crashes into house in Shawnee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- One person has died after the driver of a vehicle crashed into a home in Shawnee Monday afternoon.

According to Johnson County Med Act the incident happened around 4:20 p.m. near 55th and Meadowsweet Lane, just west of K-7 Hwy.

One person is reported to be deceased. At this time it is unknown if the person who died was in the vehicle or in the home.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

FOX4 has a crew heading to the scene and will update as new information becomes available.