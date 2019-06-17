DeKalb County Sheriff working to locate missing woman last seen June 5

DEKALB COUNTY, Mo. — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is working to locate a woman that has been missing for almost two weeks.

The department said 23-year-old Leah Dawson was last seen on June 5 in DeKalb County. Family and friends have not seen or heard from her since.

She is described as standing 5’1″ and weighing 130 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff’s department is asking anyone who has seen or heard from her to call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department at 816-449-5802.

 

