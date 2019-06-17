Friends and family hold vigil for victims involved in Miami County deadly crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAOLA, Kan. -- You can still see the remnants of a deadly crash from this past weekend in Miami County. Glass on the bridge and a broken concrete pillar the car went through when the 18-year-old driver lost control.

There were four people in the car when the driver lost control just after 4:30 Saturday afternoon.

Brandon Guilfoyle-Pace, 22, of Greeley, and 17-year-old Jocelyn Razo, of Paola, died form their injuries.

The driver was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Monday afternoon friends and family of the four people involved, gathered for support.

This was an emotional day for them, as they remember two people who say they are gone too soon.

"Before they left, they were angels. They've always been angels," Matthew Gregg said. They brought smiles to rooms with tears. They also just made everybody smile. They worried more about everybody else than they did themselves. They were just also uplifting as people."

Gregg said his nephew was in the car, but walked away without any injuries.

According to Miami County Sheriffs, the driver is still in critical condition in the hospital.