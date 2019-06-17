In Lawrence, young golfers marvel at KU alum Gary Woodland’s US Open win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Former KU golfer Gary Woodland held off Brooks Koepka on Sunday to capture his first major championship, winning the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

It was all the talk Monday in Lawrence where a lot of kids hope to grow up to be the next Gary Woodland. They hit the links at the Jayhawk Club for KU's annual golf camp.

Many campers were walking with a little extra hop in their step after Woodland's dramatic win at Pebble Beach.

Obviously, this win is a big step in Woodland's career. But it also means a lot to the campers who say knowing someone with KU ties can succeed on one of golf's biggest stages gives them motivation.

"Especially because he went to KU. He was here, and he was able to do all that stuff. It's just really cool," Thomas Gogel said.

It was only a matter of time before Woodland, who grew up playing golf in Topeka, won a major.

He has eight top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour this season.