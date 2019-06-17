Independence police looking for suspect who stabbed city volunteer at Bingham-Waggoner Estate

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are looking for a suspect who stabbed and carjacked a city parks volunteer at the Bingham-Waggoner Estate.

According to police, officers responded to a reported stabbing and carjacking at the Bingham-Waggoner Estate, located at 313 W. Pacific Avenue.

Police say an Independence Parks, Recreation and Tourism volunteer working at the estate was stabbed with an edged weapon and carjacked in the parking lot.

The volunteer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect was seen leaving in a white 2016 Honda HR-V with Missouri tag HA0W7Z.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, IPD Tips at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.