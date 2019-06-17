Kansas City police hope witnesses will come forward in 27-year-old’s murder case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are hoping a tip from the public will help solve a homicide case from earlier this year.

It's been almost four months since someone shot 27-year-old Michael Glover in the middle of the night and left him to die in the street near East 69th and The Paseo.

A woman driving in the area around 3 a.m. March 27 thought she had seen a man passed out. When police arrived, they realized the situation was much more serious.

"You have somebody who’s dead on the sidewalk, you know. I mean that’s it," said Det. Danny Thomas with the Kansas City Police Department's Homicide Unit. "When we arrived, we determined that he’d been shot, and he was deceased. It was just him laying there."

The crime happened in a busy area of town, so investigators are hopeful that somebody might have information to call in.

"Paseo there at that point is really wide. It’s a couple lanes on both sides with a nice, big kind of wide median," Thomas said.

He also believes that the person responsible for the murder probably knew Michael.

"We believe that whoever was responsible was probably on foot, was probably with him and was probably walking with him," Thomas said.

With the help of neighbors, detectives have been able to piece together a timeline -- but they still need more witnesses.

"If we could get somebody who actually saw something, that would be huge," Thomas said.

For him, the ultimate goal is bringing resolution to the case and for Michael's family.

"The best day for me is when somebody comes forward, or if we’re able to close a case and I get to call those folks up or go to their house and say, ‘I know I can’t bring your loved one back, but thank goodness I can tell you with certainty that we found who did it,'" Thomas said. "I look forward to that day in this case, too."

If you have any information on the murder of Michael Glover, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474- TIPS. There is a $10,000 reward in this case.

39.099727 -94.578567