× KC Forum: CASA, Suicide and Opioid Crisis

2019-19 & 2019-20

I host a public affairs radio show each Sunday morning on Q104 and KC102FM from 6:30 to 7am.

This week’s show CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, tells listeners how to become a volunteer with the organization. Tri-County Mental Health is focusing on services to help with suicide. And several local emergency rooms are offering specialized programs to help victims of the opioid crisis.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com