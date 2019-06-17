× KC Forum: Medalist, VCP and Cell Phone Pictures

2019-21

I host a public affairs radio show each Sunday morning on Q104 and KC102FM from 6:30 to 7am.

This week’s show we meet Terin Humphrey, a two time olympic medalist who was recently released from USA Gymnastics. The Veterans Community Project continues to build tiny homes for veterans. And a young victim speaks up and out about her experience in a dressing room when a man used his cell phone to take pictures of her. She wants to warn other young girls what signs to watch out for.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com