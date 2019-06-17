KCFD rescues injured construction worker from eight floor of structure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A construction was transported to the hospital Monday to be treated for injuries after something fell out of a crane and hit him in the head, deputy fire chief Jimmy Walker said.

First responders quickly responded to the scene near 23rd and Oak Street around 9 a.m. to help remove the worker from the eighth floor of the structure where he was working, but they noticed the elevator only extended to the sixth floor.

To get the worker down, firefighters used the crane as an anchor point and a stokes basket to transport the worker to the sixth floor, down the elevator and into an ambulance.

According to deputy chief Walker, the worker was conscious, but he is not able to get down to the ground level on his own. It was unclear of how severe the worker's injuries are.