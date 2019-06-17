Local woman pays it forward to caretaker who then selflessly pays it forward again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Local woman Nancy Bland is disabled and can't walk, but she lives on her own thanks to her caretakers.

Bland nominated Nia Becker, who has been her nurse for more than eight years, for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award because she said Becker goes above and beyond what she's asked to do.

"She comes on days that she’s not been paid for," Bland said. "She’s only being paid for once a week, but she comes every other day."

When FOX4 and Bland surprised Becker with the award and $400, Becker said she wanted to continue the chain of paying it forward. She asked that the $400 be donated to help other nurses become caregivers.

