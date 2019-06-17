Officials say good Samaritans helped stop suspect accused of shooting Trenton officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRENTON, Mo. -- The Trenton police officer shot Friday continues to make great progress in her recovery. That officer, Jasmine Diab, has been upgraded from critical to stable condition.

A picture posted on Facebook, the scene right after Diab was shot in Winston, Missouri, describes the actions of several good Samaritans who rushed out of the Pit Stop gas station to help.

Diab was about 30 minutes into transporting an inmate, identified as Jamey Aaron Griffin, from the jail in Trenton to Mosaic Hospital in St. Joseph, when Griffin somehow got Diab’s gun and shot her in the stomach. Griffin was shot in the hand.

“The vehicle by that time came to a rolling stop on us 69 Hwy,” said Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Jake Angle. “There were some citizens a the Pit Stop convenience store in Winston, Missouri, that I suppose sensed something wasn’t right. Came over to her aid and subdued the suspect until law enforcement arrived.”

One of those good Samaritans was legally armed with a gun.

“In this case, they chose to intervene and come to an officers aid and subdue the suspect and possibly keeping him from escaping or doing more harm,” Angle said. “I am not advocating that people need to feel that they intervene in a situation this level, however, people chose to and in this situation it was critical.”

Friends say Diab is talking, smiling and laughing with visitors at the hospital, including a special visit from her five year old daughter.

Friends also said Diab has been shown the outpouring of support of Facebook and other social media outlets, which is helping keep her spirits high as she continues her fight to recovery.

Griffin has been charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

A Facebook page has been set up called “Helping Jasmine Diab” that has posts of all sorts of ways people are trying to help raise money for the single mother. There is also a GoFundMe page set up for monetary donations.

The incident remains under investigation.

