Pedestrian seriously injured in 31st and Benton hit and run crash is daughter of crime activist

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—FOX4 has learned that the woman seriously injured in an early morning crash Sunday near 31st & Benton is the daughter of Mother’s in Charge Crimes Against Violence activist Rosalyn Temple.

According to Temple, doctors had to amputate one of her daughter’s legs. Temple said they are working to put pins in the other leg in hopes of saving it.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday morning police responded to 31st and Benton Boulevard to investigate a woman struck by a vehicle.

According to police investigators, LaShanda Temple was getting into a vehicle parked along the south side of 31st Street just east of Benton. The driver of a vehicle traveling west lost control, crossed the roadway, and struck the woman trying to get into her car.

The suspect drove away from the scene and was last seen driving north on Benton. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with severe leg injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact to KC Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.