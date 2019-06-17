× Raytown police identify person killed in shooting as 17-year-old girl

RAYTOWN, Mo. –- Raytown police have now identified the person killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Police were called to Sarah Colman-Livengood Park Saturday just before 12:30 a.m. They found 17-year-old Rayauna M. Hill shot. People at the park attempted first aid on Hill. She was taken to an area hospital where she was died.

Bullet holes riddled three homes and an office building near the park.

George Bass, 72, and his wife were sleeping when two bullets hit their home.

“Startled? Definitely,” Bass said. “It was just a series of gunshots in rapid succession. It almost sounded like firecrackers.”

One of the bullets hit a window in the Bass’ living room and traveled through two walls. The other bullet pierced a window in the couple’s sun room before denting the refrigerator in the kitchen.

“I don’t know what’s wrong with people nowadays,” Bass said. “I really don’t think those people care.”

Mindy McDaniel lives next door to the Bass family. Her home wasn’t hit but she recalled seeing people in the park before she went to bed.

“I took the dog out at 11:30 and people were there after curfew, but they were having fun,” she recalled. “They were just dancing and laughing and playing music.”

Police said two people were seen running away from the park after the shooting, but they have not found them. They also haven’t made any arrests.

“I’m just happy that no one in the family or nobody that I know was hurt,” Bass said. “I just hope they get the person that did it.”

It’s unclear what led to the shooting. No one else was injured. If you have any information about the shooting, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

