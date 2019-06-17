Rosilyn Temple determined to find hit-and-run driver who seriously injured her daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There's now a new fight for a mother who's devoted years of her life to help those left behind after murder.

Rosilyn Temple, the face behind the Mothers in Charge movement, considers it a new call for justice. Her daughter is now dealing with a new reality following a hit and run crash that changed her life forever.

"You know me as a mother," she said. "I fight in my community every day. I just don't understand."

Temple works to help families who are suddenly faced with the murder of a loved one. But now it's a different crime she's facing.

Her daughter, 36-year-old LaShanda Temple, is in the hospital after a driver ran into her early Sunday morning at 31st and Benton.

"The person got out, asked if she was all right and got back in the car and left," Rosilyn said.

LaShanda was getting into her car when she was hit. Doctors has to amputate her one of her legs.

"She was born in the world with two legs and now one's gone. No one has stepped up," her mother said.

Rosilyn has been fighting for justice for years.

"I lost a son already, and to hear that -- it took me all the way back to 2011 when I lost my son," she said.

On the night before Thanksgiving in 2011, a shooter gunned down Temple's 26-year-old son, Antonio Thompson. After his death, she formed the Kansas City chapter of Mother's in Charge, a nonprofit that works to stop violence.

"I'm upset," the KC mom said Monday with tears in her eyes.

She's now focused on finding the person who hurt her only daughter.

"If you did this, you know. I know accidents happen. Come forward," she said. "The longer you stay out, the longer it wasn't an accident."

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.