Woman dead, man arrested after 5-hour standoff in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. — Police say a suspect in the death of a woman is in custody after a five-hour standoff with Topeka police.

The standoff began Sunday about noon when police responding to a call found a woman dead at a home.

Topeka police on Monday identified the woman as 69-year-old Kyong “Carol” Wood, of Topeka. They did not say how she died.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports a tactical team negotiated with 45-year-old David Wood Jr., of Topeka, for about five hours before sending tear gas into the home. A naked Wood then walked out of the home and surrendered.

Shawnee County District Court records show Wood was charged last month with felony drug possession and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia. He also pleaded guilty to felony charges of domestic battery 2017 and 2016.