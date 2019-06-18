Check election results here: Kansas City votes for new mayor, city council members

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s Election Day in Kansas City, Missouri, where voters are selecting a new mayor, a host of new city council members and deciding whether to cap tax incentives for developers at 50%.

FOX4 is following Tuesday night’s races, you can see the latest results in this table after polls close at 7 p.m.:

There are no races in Kansas on Tuesday night. Here are the unopposed Kansas City Council winners:

1st District at-large: Kevin O’Neil

2nd District at-large: Teresa Loar

1st District: Heather Hall

6th District: Kevin McManus

FOX4 will have live coverage at 9 and 10 of all results, and reports from watch parties for mayoral candidates Jolie Justus and Quinton Lucas.