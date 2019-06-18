Councilman Quinton Lucas elected as next mayor of Kansas City over Jolie Justus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From 11 to two and now to one, Kansas City has a new leader. Quinton Lucas has been elected mayor.

Lucas defeated Jolie Justus on Tuesday by a sizable margin. With 97% of precincts reporting throughout Kansas City, Lucas has more than 37,000 votes compared to Justus’ 26,000+.

Lucas was raised in Kansas City’s urban core by his single mother and at times during his childhood, he faced homelessness. He has a background in law and is part of KU’s law school faculty.

Lucas pledged during the campaign to bring an outsider mentality to the mayor’s office. He said he would work to reduce crime, increase affordable housing and to steer development projects to underserved areas.

Justus conceded just after 9 p.m. Tuesday to a group of supporters at the Mulberry Room in Kansas City. After thanking her friends, family and supporters, she shared her plans for the future.

“So what’s next? Well, I’m not going to disengage just because I didn’t get the outcome that I wanted tonight, and you shouldn’t disengage either,” Justus said. “As a matter of fact, we have to work harder. We must continue to move our city forward, and I know that’s exactly what you’re going to do.”

Voters picked Justus and Lucas as their two candidates from a field of 11 in a primary in April. Since then, they’ve been participating in public forums, going door-to-door in neighborhoods and trying to gain residents’ votes.

But Kansas City’s two mayoral candidates are no strangers to campaigning and public service.

Both Justus and Lucas currently serve as city council members. Justus serves the 4th District, and Lucas represents the 3rd District at-large. They both also serve on multiple city committees.

Now Lucas will be sworn in as Kansas City’s new mayor on July 31.

Current Mayor Sly James has reached his term limit, so he couldn’t run for re-election this year. On Tuesday, James tweeted about the end of his time as mayor, saying in part, “It has been the professional honor of my life to have served as Mayor if the city I live!”

