Crochet club donates hand-knitted teddy bears to KC police for kids in crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local group of knitters is making a generous gift that will help local kids.

Humana's Charity Crochet Club hand-stitched more than 60 soft and cuddly teddy bears. Each one is unique, in different sizes, colors and designs.

The bears were donated to the Kansas City Police Department, which will give them to children going through traumatic circumstances.

"Unfortunately, in the majority of times we have contact with kids, they're going through some of the hardest times of their lives. It's absolutely beneficial for their well-being to have something that can give some comfort, and I don't see anything better than these bears. Absolutely amazing," said Robert Pavlovic, community interaction officer with KCPD's North Patrol Division.

The North Patrol plans to split up the bears and distribute them evenly to KCPD's six stations so children around the city can enjoy them.