Driver crashes into aquatic center near Lake of the Ozarks, ends up in pool

LAURIE, Mo. — No injuries were reported after someone drove their car into a pool at a Missouri aquatic center Tuesday.

The incident happened at about 10 a.m. at the Westlake Aquatic Center in Laurie, Missouri, near the Lake of the Ozarks, according to police.

The older female driver of the vehicle said she isn’t really sure what happened. She came around a corner and ended up in a building. She said she blacked out while pulling into the parking lot and didn’t remember crashing into the pool.

She is expected to be OK.