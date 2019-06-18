Federal agency opens centers to help Kansas tornado victims apply for low-interest loans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINWOOD, Kan. -- Three weeks after an EF-4 tornado devastated several counties in Kansas, a federal agency is stepping in to offer a bit of help.

The Small Business Administration has opened two field offices to help people apply for low-interest loans.

“If you don’t need it, that’s fine. But if you need it, you really need to apply with us to find out what you’re eligible for,” said Burl Kelton with the SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance. “And at that point, it’s up to you to decide what you want to do with the eligibility.”

Anyone impacted by the May 28 tornado in the following Kansas counties could be eligible: Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami, Osage and Shawnee.

Homeowners and renters can apply for loans up to $200,000.

The SBA is now staffing two area offices where people can get help with the loan application process.

In Lawrence, the office will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays at Peaslee Tech on Haskell Avenue. In Linwood, people can find assistance at the Linwood Community Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

The local offices will be staffed until June 27. The deadline to apply for the loans is Aug. 13.

For more information, you can also check the Small Business Administration’s website.