How to make a healthy ranch dressing mix

Dry mix ingredients:

3 tablespoons dry buttermilk powder

1 1/2 tablespoons dried parsley

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried onion flakes

1 teaspoon dried dill weed

1 teaspoon dried chives

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

How to use the mix:

Mix the ingredients below to create a

delicious ranch dressing or dip.

Ranch dressing:

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

1 tablespoon milk

1 tablespoon Ranch Dressing Mix

1/2 teaspoon rice vinegar

Ranch Dip:

1/4 cup Greek yogurt

2 teaspoons Ranch Dressing Mix

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a bowl or mason jar. Mix all ingredients until well combined.