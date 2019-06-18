How to make a healthy ranch dressing mix

Dry mix ingredients:
3 tablespoons dry buttermilk powder
1 1/2 tablespoons dried parsley
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon dried onion flakes
1 teaspoon dried dill weed
1 teaspoon dried chives
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
How to use the mix:
Mix the ingredients below to create a
delicious ranch dressing or dip.
Ranch dressing:
1 tablespoon mayonnaise
1 tablespoon milk
1 tablespoon Ranch Dressing Mix
1/2 teaspoon rice vinegar
Ranch Dip:
1/4 cup Greek yogurt
2 teaspoons Ranch Dressing Mix
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a bowl or mason jar. Mix all ingredients until well combined.