I-29 reopens north of St. Joseph to Iowa border, MoDOT says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After nearly three weeks, Interstate 29 north of St. Joseph is back open for drivers.

The Missouri Department of Transportation made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, saying the agency and its Iowa counterpart are working hard to keep it that way.

I-29 from north of St. Joseph to the Iowa border has been closed since May 29 after storms dropped record amounts of rainfall across the plains and saturated the Missouri River.

The Iowa Department of Transportation has also reopened I-29 from the border to U.S. Highway 34.

However, MoDOT said loads over 12-feet-wide still need to use an alternate route.

The interstate was also closed in March because of historic flooding and, that time, was closed until early May.

