KCPD asking for help locating missing 28-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 28-year-old woman.

According to police, Shawntae Johnson was seen walking away from home in the area of Swope Parkway and Blue Parkway Monday around 3 p.m. She was wearing a green sleeveless tank top, and gray and black shorts with writing on the waist.

Police have listed her as missing and endangered because she takes several medications daily.

Johnson is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Johnson, please call 911 immediately. If you have information about where she is, contact the KCPD Missing Persons Section at (816) 234-5136.

