Man gets $1,174 ticket for flicking his cigarette in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A North Las Vegas man has a warning for everyone after he was slapped with a large fine for tossing a cigarette butt onto the side of the road near Craig and Losee.

Eric, who asked 13 Action News to not reveal his last name, said the incident happened last week as he was leaving the Cannery Hotel and Casino.

‘The two cruisers seemingly appeared out of nowhere,” said Eric.

Eric said the officers were less than friendly, patted him down for weapons and then proceeded to hand him a ticket for the tossed cigarette.

Eric went online and found the littering infraction came with a fine totaling $1,174 dollars.

He ended up paying the ticket without fighting it.

“I think it’s blatantly out of proportion to the crime,” said Eric.

Eric, who struggles with a neurological issue, said he works two jobs and rides the bus for transportation and worried about the possible outcomes.

“I couldn’t risk my career, working two jobs, I really don’t have time for community service,” added Eric.

North Las Vegas Police tell 13 Action News:

“The citation was for littering in a public place (City Ordinance 8.24.070). This city ordinance is what helps the community stay clean and to improve the quality of life for our residents.”