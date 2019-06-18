Man killed after shooting near 41st and Monroe in Kansas City

Posted 4:39 pm, June 18, 2019, by , Updated at 04:52PM, June 18, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man has died Tuesday after a shooting in Kansas City, police say.

The shooting happened at 41st Street and Monroe Avenue just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Initially the victim was in critical condition, but police said shortly after the shooting, the man died from his injuries.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. Police said they do not have a suspect in custody.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.