× Man killed after shooting near 41st and Monroe in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man has died Tuesday after a shooting in Kansas City, police say.

The shooting happened at 41st Street and Monroe Avenue just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Initially the victim was in critical condition, but police said shortly after the shooting, the man died from his injuries.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. Police said they do not have a suspect in custody.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.