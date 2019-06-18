Man police were looking for in connection to deadly hit-and-run at KC bus stop has turned himself in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police said the person suspected of running away from the scene of a deadly crash Tuesday, June 11 has turned himself in.

Police said 59-year-old Mark D. Hovey was sitting on a bench at a Kansas City bus stop at 67th and Troost when a driver jumped the curb, crashed into the bus stop and also struck him.

After the crash, witnesses said the driver ran away from the bus stop leaving his car behind.

First responders took Hovey to the hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Police said Tuesday that they expect prosecutors to file charges against the driver soon.