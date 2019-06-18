Once homeless, KC woman and first-time voter finds her voice on Election Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City woman recently found herself homeless, coming face-to-face with issues in the community.

So as election day in KC approached, she decided it was time to let her voice be heard.

"It feels like I've taken my life back," Latonya Bowman said.

On Tuesday, Bowman walked in her polling place at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church to vote for the first time in 49 years.

"The biggest thing is shame," Bowman said, "just wondering what your next move is."

Her previous landlord only gave her 15 days notice to get out. She says 30 days is required. And with an eviction already on her record, it was hard to put a roof over her head.

"You have to do something about it," Bowman said. "You can't sit there."

She found out she wasn't alone after joining an organization called KC Tenants. She said the group gave her the confidence to fight for what she believes.

As the machine read her completed ballot on Tuesday, Bowman knew she did her part.

"I might have a step in what's going to happen in the future," she said.

Bowman encourages others to do the same.

"Get out here and vote!" Bowman said with a giant smile on her face.