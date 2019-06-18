Polls are open: KC residents will elect a new mayor and vote on various issues Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Election Day is underway in Kansas City Tuesday.

Polls in Missouri opened at 6 a.m. There are 125 different voting locations across the area, and many different ways to get to where you need to go.

RideKC buses are even offering free fares for the day.

Don't forget, you can print off a sample ballot, mark it and take it inside with you to make the voting process go even faster.

Be sure to take a driver's license, a state issued ID, or a passport along with a voter id card, paycheck or bank statement.

"It’s a very important election," director of elections Shawn Kieffer said. "People don’t realize that local elections affect people the most so we just ask that you get out and vote."

Kansas City voters will not only elect a new mayor Tuesday, they will also decide on a number of important issues.

FOX4 will have live results online and on TV.