× ‘Queer Eye’ back in Kansas City for season four

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Popular TV show “Queer Eye” is back in Kansas City for its fourth season, according to a tweet from the show’s account on June 18.

After filming seasons one and two in Georgia, the Emmy-winning reality makeover show filmed its third season here in Kansas City.

“Have you missed us?” the Tweet says. “We’ve missed you too.”

The show has been praised for its originality, but its affects on the KC community have gone beyond the the TV screen. Exposure from the show has fostered a new level of fame for a local BBQ restaurant, boomed business for a KC salon and given one woman a second shot at higher education.

Season four will air on Netflix on July 19, according to the tweet.

