SHAWNEE, Kan. -- Shawnee police have identified the driver who was killed after crashing into a Shawnee home Monday afternoon.

Paul Hendley was just 54 years old. He was a resident of Shawnee.

According to Johnson County Med Act the incident happened around 4:20 p.m. near 55th and Meadowsweet Lane, just west of K-7 Hwy.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

No one else was injured as a result of the crash.

