World War I Liberty Memorial vandalized with spray paint

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are looking for the vandals who spray painted over the World War I Liberty Memorial on Tuesday, June 18.

Officers responded to a call at 12:52 a.m. on reports of property damage, Darin Snapp with the KCPD told FOX4.

When police got to the monument, the callers told officers they saw two parties defacing the monument with red spray pant. The vandals fled before officers arrived.

The spray-painted words read, "Glory to the fallen martyrs," referring to prison riots on a Peruvian island in 1986.

"We're saddened by the act of vandalism this morning on the Memorial, built to honor our men and women who served," the National WWI Museum tweeted after the incident.

Police are looking for two male suspects. No other information is available at this time.

