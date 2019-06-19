Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes nominated for two ESPYS Awards, including Best Male Athlete

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is once again being recognized for his talent on the field.

On Wednesday, he was nominated for two ESPYS Awards — Best Male Athlete and Best NFL Player.

In the Best Male Athlete category, Mahomes is nominated alongside Mookie Betts with the Boston Red Sox, the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo and professional golfer Brooks Koepka.

The other nominees for Best NFL Player are the the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald and Todd Gurley and the New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees.

The Chiefs were also nominated for Best Game for their Week 11 match with the Rams on Monday Night Football. The Chiefs kept it close and tried to come back, but ultimately, LA outlasted KC and won 54-51.

Chiefs fans can cast their votes here for these categories and more.

Of course, this isn’t the first or even the second time Mahomes has been recognized for his incredible season.

In February, he was named the NFL’s 2018 Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year. No Kansas City player had won the MVP award since the Chiefs joined the NFL in 1970.

Earlier this month, he was also named the Sportsman of the Year by the Kansas City Sports Commission.

Last season, Mahomes led Kansas City to its first AFC title game since 1993 with some of the most creative and clutch plays the league has seen in years.