Dairy Queen celebrating first day of summer with free ice cream

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first day of summer just got a whole lot sweeter.

Dairy Queen is celebrating the first day of summer with free ice cream.

Customers can score a free small regular or dipped cone with any purchase on Friday, June 21. But you’ll need to download the DQ mobile app.

Fans of the frozen treat can choose between the classic chocolate dip or the orange Dreamsicle seasonable flavor.

The offer is valid at participating locations.

Saturday marks 79 years since the first Dairy Queen opened on June 22, 1940 in Joliet, Illinois.