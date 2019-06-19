Innocent bystander seriously injured after suspects in police chase crashed into her car in KCK

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A police chase ended with a crash Wednesday in KCK, and an innocent bystander is now seriously injured in the hospital.

Investigators first told FOX4 this was a deadly crash, but thankfully everyone involved is alive.

One woman was just minding her own business when she was t-boned by someone trying to get away from the police.

"It is going to be one of those deals when you read the police report, you’ll say, ‘OK, I see why they were running,'” said Kansas Highway Patrol Capt. Dek Kruger.

It all started at 9 Highway and Interstate 635 in Platte County just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies spotted a maroon Chevy Malibu with fake tags speeding and tried to pull it over.

Instead, the driver took off, leading the deputies on a police chase from north of the river in Missouri to south of the river into Kansas.

“It is basic police work,” Kruger said. “When people run, they have a reason to run. Very rarely do people run because I don’t want to get a ticket. That does happen, but it is so rare.”

In this case, the suspects were running from police because there were guns and drugs in the car.

The suspects were trying to get off of I-635 at K-5 to North 18th Street and slammed into a red Dodge Challenger, t-boning it on the driver’s side.

Kansas Highway Patrol said a 17-year-old girl was driving the Malibu with an 18-year-old man riding in the passenger seat.

After the crash, troopers said the girl got out and tried to run, but her leg was broken so she didn’t get far. The male suspect was arrested right away.

The victim, a 42-year-old woman, is in the hospital in serious condition but is stable and expected to survive.

“I can only give my personal view,” Kruger said of police chases. “I don’t like chases as much as the general citizen because people do get hurt in chases. We need to strengthen our laws and give more bite to them and give law enforcement the tools to stop these chases before they even start.”

FOX4 isn't naming the suspects because they haven't been charged. Both are from Kansas City, Missouri.