‘Live like Riv’: Country singer Granger Smith and wife release video after son’s tragic death

Two weeks after their 3-year-old son died, country singer Granger Smith and his wife opened up a bit about their heartbreaking loss.

With tears in their eyes, Granger and his wife, Amber, shared a new video on YouTube, thanking their fans and many others for their love and support. Watch the video above.

Their son, River Kelly Smith, who had just turned 3, drowned at the family’s home.

Granger said he was outside, playing with his daughter while his two boys had a water gun fight. In the emotional video, he said he had a thought: “Soak up this moment because it’s not going to last forever.”

“Somewhere between 30 seconds and 3 minutes, we’d all know Amber and I are inside our pool gate doing CPR on our son,” he said.

Smith was scheduled to perform at Kansas City’s Hot Country Nights on June 6, but had to suddenly cancel the concert after little River died.

Granger and his wife have been relatively quiet on social media since the devastating incident. But they said “it’s important to not stay dark forever” and knew they needed to speak out.

He and his wife, Amber, chose to donate River’s organs so other kids would be given a second chance at life.

The couple and Yee Yee Apparel also sold t-shirts in honor of River with 100% of the proceeds going toward going toward Dell Children’s Medical Center, where River was treated before he died.

In Wednesday’s video, Granger said fans have already raised more than $100,000 for the children’s hospital in Austin.

“I’ll be taking a check with Amber and my brothers this week, $100,000. That’s all the money that you guys have put forward, your hard-earned dollars,” Granger said.

“Thank you for sharing it. Thank for buying it. Thank you for, just that gift we’re going to be able to give back to them,” Amber said.

The country singer said he knows a lot of people will ask what their platform will be.

“I think the platform we immediately stand for is love those close to you, soak up those moments, live for today, live in the present because we’re not guaranteed tomorrow. And what happened to us that night defied all odds, all possibilities,” he said.

Granger said his son lived about 1,000 days, and he encouraged everyone to make their next 1,000 days good ones.

The country singer said he’ll be going back to performing soon.