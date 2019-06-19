Missouri woman charged with drunkenly crashing into patrol car

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Charging documents say a Springfield woman drunkenly crashed into a police car and then pretended someone else was driving.

A warrant was issued Tuesday for 41-year-old Jennifer Twedell, who was charged last week with driving while intoxicated as a habitual offender. The Springfield News-Leader reportsthat the charge carries the possibility of 10 years to life in prison because of her five previous DWI convictions.

Court documents say there was a bottle of whiskey on the floorboard of Twedell’s car after she crashed into a marked Springfield police car that was stopped in November at a red light. She then is accused of fleeing on foot after telling police someone else had been driving, an account that witnesses disputed.

Her blood-alcohol level measured more than twice the legal limit.

