Northland Boy Scout troop’s trailer with equipment stolen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A trailer belonging to a metro Boy Scout troop filled with thousands of dollars worth of camping equipment was stolen from a church parking lot in the Northland.

Chris Conner, the troop scout master with Troop 495, said the trailer is used to hold all of the camping equipment for more than 40 scouts and their troop leaders.

"It was definitely heartbreaking to see the trailer was truly gone because then you realize how many memories you had in that," Conner said.

The troop had originally planned to bring the equipment on a camping trip to Smithville Lake this weekend.

"It might still be on... but if it does, it radically changing to a survival camp out," Conner said.

Conner said he has no idea who stole the trailer and has filed a formal police report. Now, he is turning this life lesson into a leadership moment for the scouts.

"They will now have an investment in the next troops set of equipment... so now they are going to have a part in whatever fundraiser we end up doing," Conner said.

While it is a setback, Conner said it will not stop the spirit of scouting.

If you have any information about the stolen trailer or would like to help, contact the troop scout master at topherdconner@gmail.com