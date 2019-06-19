× Nurse at Independence hospital charged after allegedly raping a patient

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A nurse who works at an Independence hospital is facing charges for allegedly raping a patient.

Chukwuemeka Emmanuel, 35, has been charged with one count of first-degree rape in Jackson County. The Overland Park man was a float nurse at Centerpoint Medical Center, employed by Parallon, according to court records.

Charging documents say police were called to the hospital on Sunday when a patient reported she was raped by her nurse, who police identified as Emmanuel.

The victim told police Emmanuel allegedly came into her room overnight when she asked for medical help. Court documents say the 35-year-old nurse then allegedly raped the woman.

Another employee at the hospital told investigators the victim was being given morphine and other narcotics for pain management and had just had a dose of morphine at the time of the assault.

Court documents say the woman told Emmanuel several times that he was hurting her and telling him to stop.

At one point, the victim said that Emmanuel told her, “No it’s okay. We won’t get caught,” court records say.

On Tuesday, another nurse at Centerpoint, who said she’s in a relationship with Emmanuel, told investigators that he had called her.

According to court records, the woman said Emmanuel told her he was being accused of rape but that it was consensual sex.

He told the woman he was at the airport, court records say, and he was going back to his home country of Nigeria. Emmanuel is not in police custody at this time.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $100,000.