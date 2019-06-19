Police warn of ‘creepy man’ approaching metro women at gas stations, parking lots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. – He hasn’t been charged with a crime, but Overland Park police say there is a “creepy man” approaching women in Johnson County parking lots.

Overland Park police said they’ve had two similar cases in the last two weeks of a man approaching young women at gas stations and store parking lots.

The first case was June 8 at the Quik Trip off 151st and 69 Highway.

Police said a woman was headed back to her car at a gas pump when a man said he needed her to get into his vehicle to help him read his gas gauge. He said he was driving from Pittsburg, Kansas, to Omaha, Nebraska, to see his mother.

Police said the woman was suspicious, said no and left.

The second situation happened June 17 in the Walmart parking lot near 159th and Metcalf.

This time, a man matching the same description asked a female juvenile for money and gave the same story about heading to Omaha to see his mom.

That girl’s mother posted a warning on Facebook; it’s been shared more than 4,600 times. She mentions sex trafficking as a potential motive, but police told FOX4 they aren’t calling it that.

“He hasn’t broken any laws or anything like that, but it’s really suspicious in nature, and usually when there’s smoke, there’s a fire," Officer John Lacy said. "I just want the public to be aware that someone’s out there, and they’re asking you come sit inside their vehicle and ask where their gas gauge is. It’s pretty creepy.”

Police said the woman describe him as a white male in his 50s with gray slicked-back hair back, 5-foot-7 and weighing about 200 pounds. Both women said he was in a silver four-door sedan, maybe a Ford.